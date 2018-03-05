Ukrainian Genealogy Group to Host a Virtual Conference

The following announcement was written by Nashi Predky, the family history group of the Ukrainian History and Education Center:

The Ukrainian History and Education Center (UHEC) is proud to announce the first-ever virtual event for Ukrainian genealogy. Nashi Predky (Our Ancestors), the family history group of the UHEC, will be hosting their 2018 Spring Workshop virtually on Saturday, March 17th .

Since the group’s formation in 2013, all of the workshops and annual conferences have been held at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Somerset, New Jersey. This year, the committee is excited to offer this event to fellow researchers who may not be able to travel for an in-person event.

The one-day event will begin at 9 a.m. with welcoming remarks from the event Chairperson Justin Houser, and the UHEC Archivist Michael Andrec. The workshop agenda includes four presentations with Question & Answer periods as well as breaks between sessions.

Attendees will watch presenters from around United States and Poland speak on the following topics:

Greek Catholics in Poland and Family //Research/ by Tadeusz Piłat (Poland)

Introduction to Ukrainian Genealogy/ by Justin Houser (Pennsylvania)

Introduction to DNA and Genetic Genealogy/ by Paul Woodbury (Utah)

A Historical Overview of Ukraine/ by Michael Andrec (New Jersey)

Using the GoToWebinar online conferencing platform, attendees can view the presentations from anywhere in the world on their own computer or mobile device with an Internet connection. Those attending the live sessions can also actively participate in the talks and ask questions through a special chat feature. Presentations will be archived for a 72-hour period after the event ends.

To learn more about the event, including lecture descriptions and speaker bios, and to complete the online registration, please visit the event page: https://www.ukrhec.org/nashi-predky-online-workshop-2018

Don’t hesitate! There are less than 100 spaces available for the online event.