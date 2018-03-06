On the Road Again… and I am Being Shanghai’d

If you have been reading this newsletter for some time, you already know that I often travel to genealogy conferences. However, for the next week I’ll be traveling again and this time I am on vacation. In fact, I’ll be resting and relaxing in Shanghai, China.

Unlike most of my travels, the trip to Shanghai is not a genealogy-related trip. Many years ago, I spent a year in mainland China, back when the country was still a backwater third-world country. I managed a team effort for my employer when we installed multi-million dollar mainframe computers at 13 major Chinese engineering universities in 11 different cities. (This was before the invention of the desktop PC.) It was a great experience. While I traveled almost constantly while in China, I was based in Shanghai and returned there whenever I didn’t have an assignment in some other city. As a result, I spent more time in Shanghai than in any other single city in China.

I have never been back to Shanghai since I left the city 33 years ago. I understand it has changed almost beyond belief. I have been promising myself for years that I would go back someday to see all the changes. A recent email ad for a bargain airfare convinced me that if I was ever going to see the changes, now is the time.

I probably will publish a few new articles in this newsletter during the week but not as many as usual. Also, that is true only if the Great Firewall of China cooperates.

For an explanation of “the Great Firewall of China,” see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Firewall.

If I get blocked by the Great Firewall, I’ll “see” you next week.