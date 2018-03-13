A Cell Phone App Stops You from Accidentally Dating your Long-Lost Cousin

This app only works in Iceland. I was in the country last year and learned about it from several local residents.

With a population of only 320,000 people, Icelanders all know that everyone on the island is related to everyone else. In some cases, they might be closely related, such as second cousins. This presents a quandary when dating: is your date a candiate for marriage or perhaps could such a marriage lead to an incestuous relationship?

Icelanders have invented a novel solution to their problem of accidental incest: it’s an app called ÍslendingaApp SES. It evolved out of a project which began in the 90’s, called Islendiga (The Book of Icelanders), which provides an almost complete record of the genealogy of the country dating back at least 300 years.

How does the app work? Simply place your phone near someone else’s cell phone that is running the same app and the app will tell you how closely related you are.

Details may be found in an article by Jessica Brodie at: http://bit.ly/2tGdCJ2.