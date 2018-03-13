A Major Family History Conference in the UK: Secret Lives. The Hidden Voices of our Ancestors

This sounds like a great event! Secret Lives: Hidden Voices of our Ancestors will focus on the unusual and often untold stories of our ancestors’ lives. The following announcement was written by the four sponsoring organizations:

Four major genealogical organisations in the UK are coming together to host a major family history conference held from Friday 31st August to Sunday 2nd September 2018 at Jury’s Inn, Hinckley Island Hotel Watling Street, Hinckley, Leicestershire LE10 3JA

Bookings for the Secret Lives genealogy conference hosted by the Association of Genealogists and Researchers in Archives (AGRA), the Guild of One Name Studies, the Halsted Trust and the Society of Genealogists are going very well. In fact they are going so well that the early bird allocation of rooms from the venue are now all sold. But don’t worry we’ve secured some more accommodation and there are still places available at the hotel for full or day conference attendance.

We are very much delighted to have sold the places so quickly but as a consequence, have not been able to honour our initial commitment to keep the early bird offer open until the end of April. So, all tickets are now at full price – and there are not that many of these. We anticipate that the conference will be fully booked by the end of May.

As a consequence of us not being able to maintain early-bird tickets until the end of April, we will be giving anyone who books between now and the end of April, a voucher for £15. This voucher will have no actual monetary value but can be exchanged, at conference only, for money off either books from the Society of Genealogists bookstall or off DNA kits being sold by the Guild of One-Name studies.

Bookings can be made via the SoG events pages http://www.sog.org.uk/books-courses/events-courses//category/conferences.

A full three stream programme of 33 fascinating talks for over three days is now published on the conference website http://secretlives.org.uk/ featuring nationally and internationally known genealogists and historians, including Emily Brand, Nick Barratt, Sarah Wise, John D Reid, Michelle Patient, Dr. Penny Walters, Janet Few, Angela Buckley, Kirsty Wilkinson and many more.

Lectures are aimed at family historians interested in tracing ancestors who may be less represented in mainstream records, whose voices are difficult to hear or who might be overlooked or indeed elusive. We’ll hear about poverty and lunacy, soldiers and mutineers, Duchesses and fallen women, divorcees and squatters, slums and manors, witches and free gentlemen, slaves and spies, monks and infanticide and more.

Catch up with news and developments on the conference Face Book page https://www.facebook.com/secretlives2018/ where you’ll find interviews with some of our speakers and details about all the talks (which will also be recorded for delegates so don’t worry if you can’t make up your minds which talks to listen to on the day)

Follow the #SecretLives2018 conference chat on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.