Family History Hosting Announces Archive Hosting Plans

Who will keep your online genealogy web site active and available to others after you are gone? Family History Hosting, LLC has a solution that will appeal to many. Here is the announcement:

Keep your project online after you are unable to maintain it.

Narragansett, Rhode Island – March 12, 2018 – Family History Hosting, LLC is pleased to announce low-cost, long-term hosting plans that will keep your content online for an extended time. Using an Archive hosting plan, your genealogy project will stay online for 10 years from your last renewal payment.

Archive plans include a Yearly Fee and a one-time Setup Fee that is nine times the Yearly Fee. When you stop paying the Yearly Fee, the funds from the one-time fee extend your hosting subscription for an additional nine years.

Archive plans include only minimal features: the focus is on keeping your content available online and keeping the cost as low as possible.

You do not need your own domain name with an Archive plan; Archive sites are sub-sites within GenArchives.com. This saves the domain registration fee.

As with full-featured hosting plans, customers may use an FTP client to upload content. GedSite and Second Site users may use the Publish commands in those tools to upload content.

Archive plans may be sponsored by a third-party: a sponsor may donate an amount equal to the Yearly Fee to extend the subscription by a year. Sponsors have no rights over the content.

Long-term hosting is not for everyone. The one-time Setup Fee may not be in your budget, or you may have technical requirements that preclude using a low-cost hosting plan. However, you should consider what will happen to your family history project when you are unable to maintain your site. Will it simply disappear, and be lost to your family and other interested researchers? An Archive plan extends the lifetime of your project and increases the possibility that your project will be utilized, and perhaps even sponsored, when you are no longer able to maintain it.

For more information about Archive hosting plans, visit the Family History Hosting Archive Plans page at https://www.familyhistoryhosting.com/archiveplans.htm.

About Family History Hosting, LLC

Family History Hosting LLC was founded in 2007 to provide first-class web hosting services for genealogists and family historians, and to publish genealogy software focused on web site creation.