Findmypast announces New & Improved Irish Civil Registration Indexes Available

The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast. The article was sent Friday, March 9, although I did not receive it until today because of my travels:

The home of the world’s largest online collection of Irish family history records, Findmypast, today announces the publication of two new and improved Irish Civil Registration Indexes.

Both collections are completely free to search and explore, providing family historians around the world with even greater chances of learning more about the lives of their Irish ancestors.

The two indexes, the Ireland Civil Birth Registers Index and Ireland Civil Marriage Index, contain over 5.3 million transcripts of Irish civil births and marriages compiled from original entries in General Register Office registers. Today’s release marks the first phase of a collection that will continue to grow as additional records are added throughout 2018.

Created by Findmypast from images held by IrishGenealogy.ie, these new and improved transcripts include a variety of additional details including the names of both parents (including mother’s maiden name), father’s occupation, and residence.

Transcripts of births also contain exact birth dates, while marriage transcripts will reveal the couple’s religious denomination, residences, occupations and marital status.

The extra details Findmypast have transcribed provide researchers with more search options, allowing them to explore the GRO registers with even greater accuracy. Civil marriages can now be searched by the names of both the bride and groom while births can be searched by the names of both parents, allowing family historians to quickly and easily identify any children born to that couple.

The General Register Office of Ireland (Oifig An Ard-Chláraitheora) is the central civil repository for records relating to births, stillbirths, deaths, marriages, civil partnerships, and adoptions in Ireland.

The Office recently published their nationwide collection of birth and marriage records on their own website, www.irishgenealogy.ie, and Findmypast is pleased to offer a rich index enabling researchers to locate these important documents with greater ease than ever before.

Each of Findmypast’s new transcripts will also include a link to www.irishgenealogy.ie, where images of the original documents can be found. These images are completely free to access and may provide a variety of valuable additional details.

By clicking this link, researchers will be taken to the source website where they will first need to check a CAPTCHA box. They will then be required to enter their name and check another box to be taken to the image of the original register.

Brian Donovan, head of Irish data at Findmpyast, said; “With more than twice the number of Irish records than any other genealogy site, Findmypast is proud to be improving access to the GRO’s vital collections of birth and marriage records. Moreover, we are once again releasing these records for free forever, just like we did with the pre-1901 census records and the Roman Catholic parish registers, making Irish genealogy that much easier and cheaper for all. It’s a privilege to work with these records and we look forward to making further updates to the indexes in the near future.”