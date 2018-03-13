New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of March 12, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

Find your ancestors with new historic records published on FamilySearch this week from AustriaBillionGravesBrazilEnglandFranceGermanyGuatemalaIdahoIllinoisMexicoSpain, and Texas. Search these new free records by clicking on the collection links below or search over 6 billion free records at  FamilySearch.

Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Images

Comments

Austria, Carinthia, Gurk Diocese, Catholic Church Records, 1527-1986

33,987

0

New indexed records collection

BillionGraves Index

180,735

180,735

Added indexed records and images to an existing collection

Brazil, Santa Catarina, Catholic Church Records, 1714-1977

101,059

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Brazil, São Paulo, Immigration Cards, 1902-1980

2,779

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

England, Lancashire, Oldham Cemetery Registers, 1797-2004

661

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

France, Hautes-Alpes, Census, 1856

145,696

0

New indexed records collection

France, Hautes-Alpes, Census, 1876

66,237

0

New indexed records collection

Germany, Prussia, Brandenburg and Posen, Church Book Duplicates, 1794-1874

10,819

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Germany, Schleswig-Holstein, Kreis Steinburg, Civil Registration, 1874-1983

9,386

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Guatemala Civil Registration, 1877-2008

687,375

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Idaho, Southern Counties Obituaries, 1943-2013

650,856

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Illinois, Cook County Deaths, 1878-1994

1,804

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Mexico, Distrito Federal, Civil Registration, 1832-2005

15

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Spain, Diocese of Cartagena, Catholic Church Records, 1503-1969

22,090

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Texas, El Paso Alien Arrivals, 1909-1924

10,346

0

New indexed records collection

Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.

About FamilySearch.org

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

