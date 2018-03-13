NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Adopts Birth & Death Embargo Dates and More

The following is a message posted to the IAJGS Public Records Access Monitoring Committee’s mailing list today by Jan Meisels Allen:

On March 13 the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene officially adopted their proposed regulation on Access To Birth and Death Records With Original Access Years of 125 for Birth and 75 for Death. This was mentioned in the IAJGS Records Access Alert posted on March 8, 2018. The final regulation may be read at:

http://www1.nyc.gov/assets/doh/downloads/pdf/notice/2018/noa-amend-article207.pdf.

Joshua Taylor, President of the NY Genealogical and Biographical Society (NYGBS) reported to their members this morning about the meeting earlier today. The report may be read at:

https://www.newyorkfamilyhistory.org/blog/new-york-vital-records-access-update-official-vote.

Note: of the over 5,000 comments submitted only two were in favor: the New York State Department of Health and the National Association for Public Health Statistics and Information Systems (NAPHSIS). This is the organization that is advocating the embargo dates included in the 2011 Draft Model Vital Records act which has never been approved by the US Department of Health and Human Services. The embargo dates they advocate are the one adopted by the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene: 125 years from date of birth and 75 years from date of death. It was also mentioned at the meeting that the New York State Department of Health is considering adopting the same time lines!

Please note at the Department of Health meeting this morning, the registrar of the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, Steven Schwartz, is considering expanding those who can access the records directly from the New York Department of Health before they are transferred to the Municipal Archives (DORIS-Department of Records and Information Services). We believe the proposed family members who may access the records is still too restrictive. When the Department posts the proposed rule and information about the hearing we will it notice here on the IAJGS Records Access Alert.

As Josh mentioned in his posting, the NYGBS convened a broad-based coalition of local and national genealogical organizations regarding next steps, which met yesterday by conference call. IAJGS is represented in the coalition by two members of the IAJGS Public Records Access Monitoring Committee, Teven Laxer and myself; and the presidents of the JGS NY and JGSLI and past president of JGSLI. In addition, members of the coalition attending yesterday included the chairperson of the Records Preservation and Access Committee (RPAC), a representative from the Federation of Genealogical Societies; NYC APG Chapter President, chairperson and other board members of Reclaim the Records; German Genealogy Group and the Italian Genealogy Group. When plans are finalized and we are able to share more details we will.

To read the previous postings about this regulation on the IAJGS Records Access Alert about the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene go to the archives of the IAJGS Records Access Alert at: http://lists.iajgs.org/mailman/private/records-access-alerts/.

You must be registered to access the archives. To register go to: http://lists.iajgs.org/mailman/listinfo/records-access-alerts and follow the instructions to enter your email address, full name and which genealogical organization with whom you are affiliated. You will receive an email response that you have to reply to or the subscription will not be finalized.