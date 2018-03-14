Findmypast Offers 50% Discount on 1 Month ‘Ultimate’ Subscriptions in Celebration of St. Patrick’s Day 2018

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Half price one month Plus and Pro subscriptions on offer until midnight 19th March

Leading family history website, Findmypast, is inviting family historians to explore their unrivalled collection of Irish records with a 50% discount on 1 month ‘ultimate’ subscription packages in celebration of St Patrick’s Day 2018. The discount will be available to anyone without an active subscription to Findmypast until midnight 19th March.

With more than twice the number of Irish records available on any other family history website, Findmypast is the number one resource for Irish family history.

The recently introduced ‘Ultimate’ subscription package has been specially designed to meet the needs of family historians searching for ancestors in the British Isles. Whether they are looking for a simple way to begin exploring their family history, to take existing research further or uncover detailed facts about the lives of their ancestors, subscribers will be provided with access to millions of exclusive records and the resources they truly need at each stage of their research.

The Ultimate package is the essential choice for building a British and Irish family tree. It covers every single record available on Findmypast, including:

The largest online collection of Irish records in the world

Full UK census records and birth, marriage and death records dating from 1761

The largest online collection of UK and Irish parish records, going all the way back to the 1500s

Key military collections from the early 1600s onwards

Findmypast’s exclusive newspaper archive, dating back to 1710 and covering Britain, Ireland and the US

Findmypast’s exclusive British and Irish Roots collection, a vast archive of more than 98 million records that identify British and Irish immigrants in North America

Millions of records covering the US, Canada, and Australia

Findmypast is home to the most comprehensive online archive of Irish family history records with over 200 million documents published in partnership with The National Archives of Ireland, The National Archives UK, and a host of other local, county and national archives.