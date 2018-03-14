Owners Can Track the History of their Homes with Housestry

Housestry is building a digital yearbook of sorts for properties across the world. According to the Housestry.com web site:

“A home is more than the walls and materials of which it’s made. In its midst, meals are shared, boys and girls grow into young men and women and life chapters open and close. At housestry, we provide the venue where those experiences and memories live on.

“Share moments from your home’s journey by creating an account and adding your photos and personal stories. Bring the past to life and show other users the history hiding behind the walls. Did you pour blood, sweat and tears into a remodel? Have you unearthed items hidden by previous owners? What events meant the most to you happened there. All of these things form the housestry of a home.”

While there are a number of sites out there to keep tabs on an address, Housestry Founder Wayne Henry says the social component has been missing – the ability for a homeowner to share their personal stories, post pictures and connect with previous owners. “I kind of envision it to be the ancesty.com version of the history of homes,” Henry says.

Housestry.com obviously is in its infancy. That is, there’s not much information yet on the site. However, Housestry Founder Wayne Henry hopes to grow it into a major historical web site. You can see it as it grows at: http://housestry.com.