Tens of Thousands of Unseen Post-War Images of Manchester, England, Unveiled Online for First Time

A new historical photo mapping web app Timepix.uk was launched in Manchester this week, giving the public the chance to explore how their streets looked in yesteryear. Pictures taken in the late 1940s to early 1950s were the equivalent of today’s Google Street View and are a fascinating insight into how Greater Manchester looked back then. They show surveyors from Ordnance Survey (OS) marking out Revision Points to map the city, but also capture faces of many unknown young children – who would be in their sixties or seventies today.

The pictures are offered for sale. You can view them online at no charge although the online versions have obvious watermarks embedded in them. The watermarks do not appear in the purchased hard copy versions.

You can read more in the Ordnance Survey web site at http://bit.ly/2IsJIuX while the images are available at https://www.timepix.uk/#/map.