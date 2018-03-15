How Two of President John Tyler’s Grandsons are Still Alive, 174 Years Later

I suspect very few families can boast this sort of longevity. Two of President John Tyler’s grandchildren are still around, 175 years after he left office.
You can read the full story by Chip Reid and watch a video on the CBS News web site at: http://cbsn.ws/2DuhH2q.
Their grandmother, Julia (Gardiner) Tyler, came from a very interesting family background, and was quite a notable personage in her own right:
http://www.firstladies.org/biographies/firstladies.aspx?biography=11
http://sagtikosmanor.org/history.html
