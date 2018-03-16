(+) How to Send Blog Articles, Announcements, or a Newsletter by Bulk Email

The following is a Plus Edition article written by and copyright by Dick Eastman.

The following article is for anyone who needs to send a large number of identical, or nearly identical, email messages. Perhaps you need to send 1,000 messages to attendees of your society’s annual conference. Perhaps you write a blog and would like to offer email subscriptions to your articles. In either case, using a 50-year-old technology called email can greatly increase the number of readers you have.

COMMENT: If you have a blog, I would suggest that you absolutely need to publish your articles both online and in email. Many people will visit a blog daily or at least several times a week in order to read the news offered. However, as time goes by, many blog readers will forget to check frequently or will become distracted by other priorities in their lives. Little by little, they will check the blog less and less often. Eventually, they “drift away,” even though they may still be interested in the articles offered in your blog. The simple solution is to send each person an email message every day or every few days containing all the new articles posted since the last such message.

The advantage of sending blog articles by email is that the recipient doesn’t need to remember to check the blog frequently. All new articles arrive automatically in the recipient’s in-box without any action required by the recipient.

Blogs are easy to build, and RSS feeds enable powerful distribution for the savvy. However, the majority of potential readers don’t even know what RSS is. For proof, just ask your parents. In contrast, just about EVERYONE knows what email is!

