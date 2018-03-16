Reminder: Early Bird Discount Ends 20 March for 2018 Family History Conference

If you are planning to attend the National Genealogical Society’s (NGS) Family History Conference in Grand Rapids, Michigan, 2-5 May 2018, you want to register NOW. After 20 March 2018, the price of registration for NGS members will increase from $215 to $250 for all four days. Non-members will pay $285, up from $250. Genealogists also will no longer be able to order a printed syllabus or flash drive version of the syllabus. To qualify for the early bird discount, your registration must be received online or postmarked by 20 March.

Details may be found at: http://conference.ngsgenealogy.org.

