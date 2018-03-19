Human Longevity, Inc. Hires Former Ancestry Executive, Scott Sorensen, as New Chief Technology Officer

Scott Sorensen has been the Chief Technology Officer at Ancestry, Inc. for 16 years. He is now leaving the company for a new position. The following announcement was written by Human Longevity, Inc.:

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2018 — Human Longevity, Inc. (HLI) – the genomics-powered health intelligence company – announced today that Scott Sorensen is joining the leadership team as Chief Technology Officer, reporting to J. Craig Venter, Ph.D., Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO.

Sorensen joins HLI from Ancestry, a leader in family history and consumer genomics products and services. He held a variety of positions during his 16-year career at Ancestry starting as Director of Engineering and culminating as CTO. He was integral in developing the strategy and vision to transform the family history business into a genomics business. He directed the development of scalable, reliable technology platforms and architecture – and created processes for engineers and scientists to collaborate and deliver solutions to clients effectively. He also helped prepare the technology organization for IPO and PE transactions.

He brings his rare skill set to HLI at a time when the company plans to expand its Health Nucleus program to locations across the country and around the world and enhance this product with more digital, consumer friendly interfaces. HLI also continues to expand its database of whole genome, phenotype and clinical data, analyzed by its esteemed group of bio-informatic scientists to generate discoveries to improve individual and population health and our understanding of the genome.

“The genome codes for our past and our future – our family history and our possible health risks. Scott shares our vision that connecting people with their personal health information in accessible ways is key to precision medicine,” said Dr. Venter. “At HLI, we are poised to deliver Health Nucleus products and services globally, and we know Scott’s technical and business experience is critical to help us enhance and deliver the insightful power of the genome to our clients.”

“I’m proud to be joining Human Longevity, Inc. and the health intelligence platform Dr. Venter and his team have built,” said Scott Sorensen. “The integration of genomics and technology, paired with machine learning as pioneered at HLI and the Health Nucleus, is certain to be the starting point of healthcare in the not too distant future, and I’m excited to be part of the team helping to transform medicine in this way to benefit clients and their families.”

Prior to his career at Ancestry, Sorensen founded a software based company that he successfully led and sold.

About Human Longevity, Inc.™

