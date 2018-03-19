Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

(+) How to Send Blog Articles, Announcements, or a Newsletter by Bulk Email

For Your Info: I am Back Online After Being in Shanghai

What the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Means to Genealogy Bloggers and Others

How to Trace your Irish Family History: a Step-By-Step Guide

The Truth About St. Patrick

Why We Drink Guinness on St. Patrick’s Day

A Cell Phone App Stops You from Accidentally Dating your Long-Lost Cousin

World’s Most Comprehensive Whaling History Database Released

NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Adopts Birth & Death Embargo Dates and More

Owners Can Track the History of their Homes with Housestry

27 Public Libraries and the Internet Archive Launch “Community Webs” for Local History Web Archiving

A Major Family History Conference in the UK: Secret Lives. The Hidden Voices of our Ancestors

Family History Hosting Announces Archive Hosting Plans

Findmypast announces New & Improved Irish Civil Registration Indexes Available

Findmypast Offers 50% Discount on 1 Month ‘Ultimate’ Subscriptions in Celebration of St. Patrick’s Day 2018

How Two of President John Tyler’s Grandsons are Still Alive, 174 Years Later

New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of March 12, 2018

New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

Tens of Thousands of Unseen Post-War Images of Manchester, England, Unveiled Online for First Time

Reminder: Early Bird Discount Ends 20 March for 2018 Family History Conference

Student Genealogy Grant Invites Applications

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

