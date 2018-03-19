Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
(+) How to Send Blog Articles, Announcements, or a Newsletter by Bulk Email
For Your Info: I am Back Online After Being in Shanghai
What the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Means to Genealogy Bloggers and Others
How to Trace your Irish Family History: a Step-By-Step Guide
The Truth About St. Patrick
Why We Drink Guinness on St. Patrick’s Day
A Cell Phone App Stops You from Accidentally Dating your Long-Lost Cousin
World’s Most Comprehensive Whaling History Database Released
NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Adopts Birth & Death Embargo Dates and More
Owners Can Track the History of their Homes with Housestry
27 Public Libraries and the Internet Archive Launch “Community Webs” for Local History Web Archiving
A Major Family History Conference in the UK: Secret Lives. The Hidden Voices of our Ancestors
Family History Hosting Announces Archive Hosting Plans
Findmypast announces New & Improved Irish Civil Registration Indexes Available
Findmypast Offers 50% Discount on 1 Month ‘Ultimate’ Subscriptions in Celebration of St. Patrick’s Day 2018
How Two of President John Tyler’s Grandsons are Still Alive, 174 Years Later
New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of March 12, 2018
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
Tens of Thousands of Unseen Post-War Images of Manchester, England, Unveiled Online for First Time
Reminder: Early Bird Discount Ends 20 March for 2018 Family History Conference
Student Genealogy Grant Invites Applications
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
One Comment
Having not read the book, there does appear to be a significant event left out. Once Acadia was ceded to England, the English spent 40 years attempting to have the Acadians swear allegiance to the English Crown. They occupied strategic territory for the English and they refused to pledge allegiance as they could not see themselves fight the French. The French and the English returned on several occasions and naturally the English wanted to be assured that the Acadians would be their enemies. Looking back, there seems to have been better solutions but it was another time and world.
