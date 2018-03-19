Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

· March 19, 2018 · This Newsletter · One Comment

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:

(+) How to Send Blog Articles, Announcements, or a Newsletter by Bulk Email

For Your Info: I am Back Online After Being in Shanghai

What the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Means to Genealogy Bloggers and Others

How to Trace your Irish Family History: a Step-By-Step Guide

The Truth About St. Patrick

Why We Drink Guinness on St. Patrick’s Day

A Cell Phone App Stops You from Accidentally Dating your Long-Lost Cousin

World’s Most Comprehensive Whaling History Database Released

NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Adopts Birth & Death Embargo Dates and More

Owners Can Track the History of their Homes with Housestry

27 Public Libraries and the Internet Archive Launch “Community Webs” for Local History Web Archiving

A Major Family History Conference in the UK: Secret Lives. The Hidden Voices of our Ancestors

Family History Hosting Announces Archive Hosting Plans

Findmypast announces New & Improved Irish Civil Registration Indexes Available

Findmypast Offers 50% Discount on 1 Month ‘Ultimate’ Subscriptions in Celebration of St. Patrick’s Day 2018

How Two of President John Tyler’s Grandsons are Still Alive, 174 Years Later

New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of March 12, 2018

New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

Tens of Thousands of Unseen Post-War Images of Manchester, England, Unveiled Online for First Time

Reminder: Early Bird Discount Ends 20 March for 2018 Family History Conference

Student Genealogy Grant Invites Applications

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

 

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.

One Comment

Pamela October 31, 2017 at 1:27 pm

