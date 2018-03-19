Spring Offer from The Family History Researcher Academy: 20% off their English/Welsh Family History Course

The following announcement was written by the Family History Researcher Academy:

The Family History Researcher Academy has launched a special 20% off ‘Spring Offer’ on their popular English/Welsh Family History Course and its available only until April 2nd.

Instead of the regular $14 per month subscription you can now join up for just $11 a month. PLUS you get the first month for only $1.00 for you to take it for a test run!

Delivered weekly inside a membership area for 12 months, these modules will reveal the best records and resources that you can use when searching for your elusive English or Welsh ancestors.

If you would like to take advantage of this deal, and discover what records to use, sign up between now and the 2nd April using the special SPRING OFFER link below. You’ll be charged $1 and receive one module a week in the first four weeks, plus some extra bonus reports to help you find your English or Welsh ancestors. If you like what you see, and decide to stay on, then your subscription for the rest of the course becomes just $11 a month saving you more than 20% on the regular price. The 20% off and $/£1 trial deal is also available for those who wish to pay in British pounds, Australian Dollars, Canadian Dollars or New Zealand Dollars – see the offers on the website.

To save even more, you could take a look at the full payment option of US$94. This one-time payment saves an amazing $74 on the full price. You can chose this option from the drop-down tab on the Family History Researcher Academy website.

Don’t worry about being locked in – subscribers can cancel at any time, with no need to complete the training.

Read about the