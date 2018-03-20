A Million Children Didn’t Show Up in the U.S. 2010 Census. How Many Will Be Missing In 2020?

An article by Anna Maria Barry-Jester in the FiveThirtyEight web site points out the inaccuracies on the U.S. Census effort. The 2010 census reportedly undercounted the population and the Census Bureau is now in disarray, probably indicating there will be bigger problems with the next census in 2020. Due to funding constraints, it has abandoned pre-census research in West Virginia and Washington state that was meant to check the integrity of parts of its survey process.

Of course, money is a major problem. Nearly $700 billion in federal money is at stake. The results will decide how we apportion congressional representation.

You can read the story at http://53eig.ht/2prXJjJ.