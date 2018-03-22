Columbus (Ohio) Library Scans 1 Millionth Item Into Digital Archive

March 22, 2018

Archivists at the Columbus (Ohio) Metropolitan Library have scanned the 1 millionth item into the system’s digital collection.The one-millionth item is a panorama photograph taken from the cupola atop the Ohio Statehouse. The library estimates the picture is one of the oldest panoramas in Columbus, likely taken in 1858 when the cupola was being repaired.

The library’s My History collection includes digitized photographs, postcards, newspaper articles and other documents that chronicle central Ohio history. You can search the collection by starting at http://www.columbuslibrary.org/myhistory.

The library also has a huge number of resources for genealogists and local historians, as listed at http://www.columbuslibrary.org/research/local-history-genealogy.

