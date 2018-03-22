US Census Bureau Withdraws Proposal to Have Postal Workers be Enumerators for 2018 End to End Census

· March 22, 2018 · Legal Affairs · No Comments

This is a follow-up to my earlier article about the 2020 U.S. census at http://bit.ly/2pygvX3. A message from the IAJGS Public Records Access Alert mailing list states:

“Last September the IAJGS Records Access Alert posted about the proposed rule by the Census Bureau to have Postal Workers be enumerators for the 2018 end-to-end census test in preparation for the 2020 US Census. The Census Bureau has posted a notice in the Federal Register withdrawing the proposal. The Census Bureau stated, “after determining during discussions with USPS that postal carriers had certain disclosure obligations that made it impossible for them to comply with the strict legal confidentiality requirements under Title13 governing Census data.”

“The Census Bureau received 12 sets of comments on the original proposal: 2- wanting more information as to whom would be performing the enumerations in special situations; 3 sets expressing support for the proposal; and 7 sets expressing concerns with the proposal.

“To read the notice of cancellation in the Federal Register see:
https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/FR-2018-03-22/pdf/2018-05874.pdf

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: