US Census Bureau Withdraws Proposal to Have Postal Workers be Enumerators for 2018 End to End Census

This is a follow-up to my earlier article about the 2020 U.S. census at http://bit.ly/2pygvX3. A message from the IAJGS Public Records Access Alert mailing list states:

“Last September the IAJGS Records Access Alert posted about the proposed rule by the Census Bureau to have Postal Workers be enumerators for the 2018 end-to-end census test in preparation for the 2020 US Census. The Census Bureau has posted a notice in the Federal Register withdrawing the proposal. The Census Bureau stated, “after determining during discussions with USPS that postal carriers had certain disclosure obligations that made it impossible for them to comply with the strict legal confidentiality requirements under Title13 governing Census data.”

“The Census Bureau received 12 sets of comments on the original proposal: 2- wanting more information as to whom would be performing the enumerations in special situations; 3 sets expressing support for the proposal; and 7 sets expressing concerns with the proposal.

“To read the notice of cancellation in the Federal Register see:

https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/FR-2018-03-22/pdf/2018-05874.pdf“