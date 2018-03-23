Siblings Can Have Surprisingly Different DNA Ancestry

When it comes to tracing your roots through your genes, biological siblings may have less in common than many people expect. The fact is that one sibling might inherit more from Mom than from Dad while the other sibling might inherit a different mix.
An article by Nicole Wetsman in the National Geographic web site explains it all at http://bit.ly/2DPLSBj.
No, the article doesn’t quite say that. You always inherit 50% of your DNA from each parent, but your sibling may inherit a different subset of 50% from each parent. Theoretically, you could have absolutely no DNA in common (if you each inherited the opposite 50% from each parent), but in reality that’s pretty much impossible. Statistically, on average, siblings share 50%; the range is more like 30-55%. Unless they are identical twins, of course.
Recombination, which creates the random mix from each parent, occurs before fertilization.
