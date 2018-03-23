Webinar-“Married at Ellis Island:” Single Women and Immigration, 1892-1924

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will hold an online webinar that will interest many genealogists:

Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 1 p.m. Eastern

During Ellis Island’s peak years, unmarried immigrant women faced extra scrutiny when entering the United States. Women who traveled with companions to whom they were not married were deemed susceptible to “immoral” activities. Single women who travelled alone and had no relatives to meet them were often seen as “likely to become a public charge.” If the women married, however, they became admissible immigrants. As a result, hundreds of immigrants were married on Ellis Island.

This webinar uses real case files to explore Ellis Island marriages in the context of the era’s immigration policies.

*This webinar will not be recorded, so be sure to join us live.*

How to Attend