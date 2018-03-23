Webinar-“Married at Ellis Island:” Single Women and Immigration, 1892-1924

· March 23, 2018 · Webinars & Podcasts · No Comments

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will hold an online webinar that will interest many genealogists:

Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 1 p.m. Eastern

During Ellis Island’s peak years, unmarried immigrant women faced extra scrutiny when entering the United States. Women who traveled with companions to whom they were not married were deemed susceptible to “immoral” activities. Single women who travelled alone and had no relatives to meet them were often seen as “likely to become a public charge.” If the women married, however, they became admissible immigrants. As a result, hundreds of immigrants were married on Ellis Island.
This webinar uses real case files to explore Ellis Island marriages in the context of the era’s immigration policies.

*This webinar will not be recorded, so be sure to join us live.*

How to Attend

  1. Visit the USCIS History and Genealogy webpage.
  2. Click “Worth Repeating Webinar: Tuesday, March 27.”
  3. Click “Attend Session” just before the webinar start time at 1 p.m. Eastern.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: