IDG Introduces Their Newest IDG Academy Class: Beginning Genealogy – Starting Off Right

The following announcement was written by the folks at the IDG Academy:

The In-Depth Genealogist is pleased to announce the launch of the IDG Academy (http://www.idgacademy.com) class “Beginning Genealogy – Starting off Right” in April 2017. The IDG Academy is an online learning experience to expand skills in Genealogy. Classes are taught by In-Depth Genealogist writers, past and present, as well as recognized professional genealogists. The online classroom incorporates best practices in the field using the Moodle classroom. Moodle is an intuitive learning management system which allows for easy navigation and community building. The online class environment will be a combination of interaction with the instructor and fellow students via discussion boards and synchronous activities. Classes are 4 weeks in length and the schedule can be found at http://www.idgacademy.com. Classes will cost $99 each.

The April 2018 class offered by IDG Academy is “Beginning Genealogy – Starting off Right” taught by Cheri Hudson Passey and begins on April 1st 2018. Cheri Hudson Passey is a Professional Genealogist, Instructor, Writer, and Speaker. She is the owner of Carolina Girl Genealogy, LLC which provides research services as well as instruction and coaching through her Genealogy 1-on-1 classes. Born in South Carolina, Cheri has roots in the state for many generations. Her blog Carolina Girl Genealogy has helped tell the story of these ancestors and the research process. Cheri writes the Modus Operandi column which teaches genealogy methodology for Going In-Depth Magazine and is a contributor to the Worldwide Genealogy Blog.

“Beginning Genealogy – Starting off Right” will teach the basics of beginning your genealogy journey. During the four-week class we will learn how to start, understand terminology, organize your research, avoid common mistakes, and learn what types of records are available and where to find them.

Enrollment for Beginning Genealogy – Starting off Right is now open at idg.moodle.school. The class fee of $99 can be paid through PayPal. Students will need to create an account on idg.moodle.school before enrolling. Subscribers to the digital magazine, Going In-Depth, will receive a 10% refund on their purchase of each class.