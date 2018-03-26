Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

· March 26, 2018 · This Newsletter · One Comment

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:

(+) Where is Genealogy Software Headed?

Two Sisters From Across the World Reunited Through MyHeritage DNA

A Million Children Didn’t Show Up in the U.S. 2010 Census. How Many Will Be Missing In 2020?

US Census Bureau Withdraws Proposal to Have Postal Workers be Enumerators for 2020 End to End Census

A New Website: African American Civil War Soldiers

Siblings Can Have Surprisingly Different DNA Ancestry

Columbus (Ohio) Library Scans 1 Millionth Item Into Digital Archive

Forces War Records Adds New Online UK Army Records

Meritorious Service Medals now available online at TheGenealogist

New Content added to Montana Online Newspapers

New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

Webinar-“Married at Ellis Island:” Single Women and Immigration, 1892-1924

Intermountain Healthcare to Build Global DNA Registry with 23andMe, MyHeritage, and AncestryDNA Data

Human Longevity, Inc. Hires Former Ancestry Executive, Scott Sorensen, as New Chief Technology Officer

Dr. Wendy Richter Named as State Historian and Director of the Arkansas State Archives

Spring Offer from The Family History Researcher Academy: 20% off their English/Welsh Family History Course

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.

One Comment

Pamela October 31, 2017 at 1:27 pm

Having not read the book, there does appear to be a significant event left out. Once Acadia was ceded to England, the English spent 40 years attempting to have the Acadians swear allegiance to the English Crown. They occupied strategic territory for the English and they refused to pledge allegiance as they could not see themselves fight the French. The French and the English returned on several occasions and naturally the English wanted to be assured that the Acadians would be their enemies. Looking back, there seems to have been better solutions but it was another time and world.

Like

Reply

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: