Tropy: A New App that Helps Create Order out of Research Disorder

I haven’t had a chance to use this program yet but it sounds like a great method of organizing the photographs and scanned images you take of various documents encountered during your family history research. It is advertised as, “Take control of your research photos with Tropy, a tool that shortens the path from finding archival sources to writing about them. Spend more time using your research photos, and less time searching for them.”

Tropy is a FREE, open-source desktop application for Windows, Macintosh, and Linux that is designed to help researchers organize and describe the photos they take in archives in intuitive and useful ways. It allows users to group photos of research materials, annotate images, add metadata, export to other applications, and easily search their collections.

Tropy is designed to be easy to use, even for people not particularly comfortable using digital technology. Detailed documentation on Tropy.org describes what researchers can and cannot do with the application, provides instructions for basic use of the software, and answers common questions. For issues not addressed in the documentation, an active forum allows researchers to ask questions, troubleshoot specific problems, and suggest changes or ask for additional features.

Tropy only allows researchers to import photos as JPEGs, PNGs, and SVGs. However, it does not import PDF files.

More information about Tropy may be found at http://bit.ly/2IQYE6h while the program itself and detailed documentation may be found on Tropy.org.