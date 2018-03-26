What Your Cat’s DNA Can Tell You

OK, now I have heard it all. Cat DNA?

Basepaws is a company dedicated to genetic testing for cats. You order a CatKit ($95), which equips you with all the tools you need to provide Basepaws with DNA samples from your kitty. The kit includes a swab for collecting cheek cells and tape for collecting fur. Have you ever tried to put a stick into the mouth of a cat? Good luck with that!

Basepaws aims to tackle several spheres of information related to DNA—things like health, ancestry, and predicting traits. However, it is a new company and presently is only able to provide basic information about breeding. Is your cat a purebred? Probably not, but Basepaws can tell you for sure.

The Basepaws Alpha Report also tells you if your feline companion shares recent DNA (“recent” as in the past 100 generations or so) with wild cats. Is your cat descended from a jaguar?

Notice the word “alpha” in the name of the test: the Basepaws Alpha Report. “Alpha” means “not guaranteed to be accurate.” I wouldn’t place a lot of faith in this report.

Anyway… if you ould like to test your kitty, head to https://www.basepaws.com/ and be prepared to spend $95.