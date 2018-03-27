California sues the Trump Administration over the Addition of Citizenship Question to the 2020 Census

The state of California sued the Trump administration Monday night, arguing that the decision to add a question about citizenship in the 2020 Census violates the U.S. Constitution. The state’s attorney general acted just after the Commerce Department announced the change in a late-night release.
The suit is just the start of what is likely to be a broader battle with enormous political stakes that pits the administration against many Democratic states, which believe that the citizenship question will reduce the response rate for the census and produce undercounts. As a result, opponents say, states with significant immigrant populations stand to lose seats in state legislatures and Congress, along with electoral college votes in presidential elections and federal funding based on census counts. Republicans gained a significant advantage in redrawing maps after the 2010 Census.
After studying census records for a number of immigrant families trying to zero in on when they actually came to the USA, I discovered that in the good old days of the 19th century, when that question was asked, a lot of people just lied, saying they were born here when they weren’t, in some cases even changing their age to make the dates fit. In a couple of cases we’ve actually found birth records for a child of the person’s name back in the old country, no birth records in the US of any subsequent child of the same name, and no record in either country to indicate the first child died. But why did they do it? Probably they originally fudged the facts in order to avoid anti-immigrant prejudice: being bullied in school or discriminated against when it came to applying for a job (“No Irish need apply”) and weren’t willing to take the risk of having the truth leaked out by a census taker or government official through whose hands the census information might be passed. The current atmosphere in America brought back all those old fears.
