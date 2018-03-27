NGS to Live Stream Ten Genealogy Lectures During the Family History Conference in May

The following announcement was written by the (U.S.) National Genealogical Society:

FALLS CHURCH, VA, 27 MARCH 2018 — The National Genealogical Society (NGS) will live stream ten lectures by nationally recognized speakers on some of the most popular topics in the field of genealogy during its 2018 Family History Conference. These lectures will be among more than 175 offered at the conference, 2−5 May 2018, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. On 3 May, three live stream lectures will focus on DNA’s role in supplementing genealogical research. Two other talks will discuss African American and Loyalist research. The selections on 4 May feature lectures by the Board for Certification of Genealogists (BCG) that emphasize research, analysis, and problem-solving skills. NGS members and non-members across the United States and overseas, who are unable to attend the conference in person, are invited to sign-up for these live stream broadcasts.

Registrants for live stream can sign up for a one-day or a two-day pass.

Thursday, 3 May 2018 : Viewers will be able to stream five lectures from 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. , including: Reasonably Exhaustive Research of African American Ancestors who came out of Slavery—LaBrenda Garrett-Nelson, JD, LLM, CG® The Price of Loyalism: American Loyalists in the Revolutionary War—Terry Koch-Bostic The Y-DNA Test Should be Your Favorite—Diahan Southard Your Cousins are Your Secret Weapon—Angie Bush Native American DNA: Separating Fact from Fiction—Blaine Bettinger, PhD, JD

Friday, 4 May 2018 : Five BCG Skillbuilding lectures will be live streamed from 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. , including: History, Records, and Context: Researching the Locations Your Ancestors Lived—Angela Packer McGhie, CG Samuel Witter vs. Samuel Witter: Separating Same-Name Soldiers, War of 1812—Elizabeth Shown Mills, CG, CGL SM , FASG, FNGS, FUGA Using Indirect and Negative Evidence to Prove Unrecorded Events—Thomas Wright Jones, PhD, CG, CGL, FASG, FNGS, FUGA A Matter of Standards: DNA and the GPS—Judy G. Russell, JD, CG, CGL Deeper Analysis: Techniques for Successful Problem Solving—Elissa Scalise Powell, CG, CGL

Details about the live stream program, plus additional conference recordings, can be found on the PlaybackNGS Website.

Registration for the live stream will close at midnight on 2 May 2018, to watch the sessions in real time and as they happen. NGS will offer all ten lectures as video recordings after the conference. Special value pricing for conference packages of video and audio recordings will be available for purchase only from 2-5 May. After 5 May, normal pricing will resume for video and audio packages. Live stream, conference specials, and post conference packages are available to order on the Conference Recordings page of www.playbackngs.com.

All registrants of packages will receive an electronic version of the NGS 2018 Family History Conference Syllabus.

Instructions for viewing the live stream will be sent to registrants a week prior to the conference.

PRE-CONFERENCE & ON-SITE LIVE STREAM PASSES

*Delivered live; Access live streamed videos for one year through 5 May 2019

Live Stream Passes Live Stream Details Pre-Conference & On-Site Sale Lectures One Day Pass 5 Video Sessions –Choose either day $95 DNA(three), African American, and Loyalists. Five lectures on Thursday, 3 May 2018 , or BCG Skillbuilding. Five lectures on Friday, 4 May 2018. Two-Day Pass 10 Video Sessions –Both Days $149 DNA (three), African American, and Loyalists. Five lectures on Thursday, 3 May 2018 , and BCG Skillbuilding. Five lectures on Friday, 4 May 2018.

NGS has selected Playback Now to broadcast the live sessions and to provide the recorded sessions for later viewing. Conference participants can benefit by selecting different presentations while attending the conference and expanding their overall conference experience. Purchasers will have one year following the conference to view and repeat the video sessions (through 5 May 2019).

Reminder: If you are attending the 4-day event in Grand Rapids, online conference registration will close on 20 April 2018. Registration by mail must be postmarked by 20 April. Registration in person opens at noon on Tuesday, 2 May at the DeVos Place Convention Center

Founded in 1903, the National Genealogical Society is dedicated to genealogical education, exemplary standards of research, and the preservation of genealogical records. The Falls Church, Virginia, based nonprofit is the premier national society for everyone, from the beginner to the most advanced family historian, seeking excellence in publications, educational offerings, and guidance in research. It also offers many opportunities to interact with other genealogists.