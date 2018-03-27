Snapshot of Ireland a Century Ago: an Online Photographic Archive

If you want to see what your Irish ancestors saw 100 years ago, you might want to look at the new Snapshot of Ireland on Ancestry.co.uk. The digitally restored black-and-white photographs date as far back as the Land War of the late 1800s. The historical prints and photographs include more than 120 images taken in Ireland, offering an insight into daily life in Irish cities, towns, villages and countryside between the late 1800s and the 1950s.

The collection is part of Ancestry’s UK Historical Photographs and Prints 1704-1989 set, which features more than 40,000 photographs. The full collection of photographs and prints is available to view online at ancestry.co.uk, and will be available without charge over Easter weekend.

Details may be found in the IrishTimes web site at: http://bit.ly/2GbTCn7.