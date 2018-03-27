Student Compiles Details About Greeneville and Greene Counties’ (Tennessee’s) Black History

If you have black ancestry in Greeneville or Greene County, Tennessee, you need to read a post-graduate studies project by Juniper Starr, a University of Tennessee College of Information student who tapped into a number of sources to help organize the history as part of a master’s degree project.

Starr said the project is ongoing and dependent on participation from members of the community, who can also act as volunteers to help compile the information.

“It will help them build their own genealogy. We’re trying to corral it all in,” Starr said.

You can read more about the study in an article by Ken Little in the Greenville Sun at http://bit.ly/2IYSDVq as well as in the Black in Appalachia web site at http://blackinappalachia.org.