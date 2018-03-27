Student Compiles Details About Greeneville and Greene Counties’ (Tennessee’s) Black History

· March 27, 2018 · Online Sites · No Comments

If you have black ancestry in Greeneville or Greene County, Tennessee, you need to read a post-graduate studies project by Juniper Starr, a University of Tennessee College of Information student who tapped into a number of sources to help organize the history as part of a master’s degree project.

Starr said the project is ongoing and dependent on participation from members of the community, who can also act as volunteers to help compile the information.

“It will help them build their own genealogy. We’re trying to corral it all in,” Starr said.

You can read more about the study in an article by Ken Little in the Greenville Sun at http://bit.ly/2IYSDVq as well as in the Black in Appalachia web site at http://blackinappalachia.org.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: