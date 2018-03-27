Update: Tropy – A New App that Helps Create Order out of Research Disorder

This is an update to an article I published yesterday that adds a bit more information about the product. Tropy is program that provides a method of organizing the photographs and scanned images you take of various documents encountered during your family history research.

Tropy is a FREE, open-source desktop application for Windows, Macintosh, and Linux that is designed to help researchers organize and describe the photos and scanned images they make in archives and elsewhere. The program will group photos, annotate images, add metadata, export to other applications, and easily search their collections.

On the downside, Tropy only allows researchers to import photos as JPEGs, PNGs, and SVGs. It does not import PDF files.

I haven’t had a chance to use this program yet but it sounds like a great software tool. You can find a number of online articles by other authors on various web sites that describe it by starting at: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=tropy+%22research+photos%22&t=hh&ia=software. I was impressed by the review at http://www.softpedia.com/get/Office-tools/Diary-Organizers-Calendar/Tropy.shtml.

The Tropy software for Windows, Macintosh, and Linux and detailed documentation may be found on Tropy.org.