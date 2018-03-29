New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of March 26, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

Hundreds of thousands of new historical records are available this week on FamilySearch from around the world, including CaliforniaCape VerdeEl SalvadorEnglandNicaraguaParaguaySouth Africa, and Uruguay. Search these new free records by clicking on the collection links below or search over 5 billion free records at FamilySearch.

Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Images

Comments

California County Naturalizations, 1849-1985

1,526

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Cape Verde, Catholic Church Records, 1787-1957

3,680

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

El Salvador Civil Registration, 1704-2001

98,113

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

England, Devon and Cornwall Marriages, 1660-1912

74,216

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Nicaragua Civil Registration, 1809-2013

138,667

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Paraguay, Catholic Church Records, 1754-2015

43,757

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

South Africa, Dutch Reformed Church Records (Stellenbosch Archive), 1690-2011

2,308

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Uruguay, Civil Registration Index Card, 1900-1937

42,635

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.

About FamilySearch.org

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

