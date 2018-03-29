WWII Writing Course Announced

This is different! The following announcement was written by the World War II Research and Writing Center:

The World War II Research and Writing Center is pleased to announce the release of a new educational website. WWII Education, which will provide users to online courses, webinars, and more! We are excited to announce the release of our first course, Finding the Answers Through WWII Writing.

Course Description:

Stories have the power to transform us. Throughout our lives, the stories we have heard may shape our identity. They may shape the perspective we have on life, the past, present, and future, ourselves, and those we love. Stories may raise questions about the war, family secrets, those who were lost, and things we discover through our research.

Take a walk with me for five weeks, through a WWII family story. Each week you will receive access to a new module to help you explore your family & military stories. The target of this course is help you put a story on paper and view it from multiple perspectives to see how you, your family, and the story have grown, found answers, peace, and closure. Finally, you will have the opportunity to witness the changes in one of my stories as I vulnerably talk about moments in my life.

We will discuss:

Why We Write

Identity

Perspective

Transformation

Legacy & Closure

Are you ready to start this journey to explore your family & military stories? Just click the link and get started today!

Researching your service member’s history can be complex. The World War II Research and Writing Center provides expert research experts to tackle your most challenging research questions. Contact us at info@wwiirwc.com for project details and costs. We have researchers on-site at the National Archives facilities to obtain materials within a few weeks, and a network of researchers and tour guides around the globe.