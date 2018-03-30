MyHeritage Adds New Scanner and Inbox Features in the Mobile App

MyHeritage has announced two major new additions to the company’s mobile app for Android and for iOS (iPad, iPhone, and iPod Touch) users:

Scanner — a useful feature that utilizes your smartphone’s high-resolution camera for scanning old photographs and documents directly into your family site on MyHeritage to preserve them digitally. To learn more about the Scanner feature, please read here:

https://blog.myheritage.com/2018/03/new-mobile-app-features-inbox-and-scanner-part-2/

Inbox — a comprehensive email-based messaging feature to communicate with other members of MyHeritage, including your own relatives, regarding DNA Matches, Smart Matches and other topics of genealogical collaboration. To learn more about the inbox, please read here:

https://blog.myheritage.com/2018/03/new-mobile-app-features-inbox-and-scanner-part-1/