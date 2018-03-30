Tomorrow is World Backup Day

I have written many times about the need for genealogists and most everyone else to make frequent backups of their important data, pictures, and videos. (See http://bit.ly/2pQTv6o for some of my past articles about the needs for backups.) Therefore, I will call your attention to the fact that April 1 (no fooling!) is World Backup Day.

Whatever else you may be reflecting on this weekend, take a moment to think about what you would do if you suddenly lost your genealogy data due to a software bug, malware, theft, fire, flood, or even (yes, it happens!) human error. Instead of storing it all in one place (like your computer), you keep another copy of everything somewhere safe.

You can learn more at http://www.worldbackupday.com/en/.

NOTE: The web site at http://www.worldbackupday.com/en/ seemed to be very slow when I checked it this morning. I’m not surprised. After all, World Backup Day is tomorrow and I suspect millions of people are going to that site to learn more about making backups. Have patience. The site did work for me… it was just very slow.