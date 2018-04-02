A New Partnership is Announced: Ontario Genealogical Society and the NextGen Genealogy Network

The following announcement was written by the NextGen Genealogy Network and the Ontario Genealogical Society:

The NextGen Genealogy Network (NGGN) and the Ontario Genealogical Society (OGS) are pleased to announce a new partnership. OGS is providing NGGN with financial support, together with promotional support in the OGS weekly online newsletter, eWeekly, together with an information page on the OGS website.

NGGN, a United States based 501(c)(3) Charitable Organization was founded in 2013 to create a community for young genealogists. Building connections and fostering engagement among young genealogists eighteen to fifty, NGGN strives to build connections between generations, and welcomes the friendship, mentorship, and support of our fellow genealogists of all ages.

OGS, an Ontario registered non-profit corporation and a registered Canadian charity. Is Canada’s largest member supported genealogical organization. Founded in 1961, OGS is dedicated to cooperating with, offering support to and sharing experience and technical support to other genealogical organizations.

Eric Wells, NextGen Educational Coordinator, commented that NextGen welcomes the friendship and support offered by OGS and looks forward to the possibilities of future collaboration with OGS to support and assist NextGen members.

OGS President Patti Mordasewicz said: “We are excited to announce this support partnership with NextGen and the next generations of genealogists. NextGen represents a new form of genealogical organization, dedicated to supporting the growth and expansion of genealogy. OGS is proud to support NextGen and its members.”

To learn more about NextGen, visit http://www.tnggn.org. To learn more about OGS visit https://ogs.on.ca.