New Records Available To Search on Findmypast

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Search over 88,000 transcripts and images of Index slips and related documentation created from original Prerogative Court of Canterbury administrations held by The National Archives at Kew. This collection includes a high volume of mariners; approximately a third of these records refer to a mariner.

Each record will reveal the date of your ancestor’s will, the value of their will, the archive reference number and any additional notes.

Browse through 2,900 records taken from indexes of townlands and parishes in Ireland spanning the years 1851 to 1911. In addition to townlands and parishes, discover details of baronies and electoral divisions in Ireland for a given year.

Do you have relatives from New Hampshire? Discover more about their lives by browsing this collection of more than 402,000 vital and town records acquired from the offices of local town clerks in New Hampshire.

The collection includes records of births, marriages, and deaths; vital registers; indexes; minutes of meetings; and records of other civic activities.

Explore more than 17,000 digital images of the Buffalo, New York, death index. From the index, you can learn your ancestor’s name and death year.

This collection has been obtained through Reclaim the Records. Additional information about these records can be found on the source’s website.

New records from the parish of Thrussington have been added to our collection of Leicestershire Burials. The collections span over 400 years from 1538 to the 1991 and covers 279 parishes across the county.

These records will allow you discover when your ancestor died, their age at death, place of burial, date of burial and parent’s names.

Over 61,000 records have been added to our browsable collection of New Jersey County Naturalisation Records. Explore over 200 years of scanned county courthouse naturalization records from New Jersey.

Get further back in your family history journey by uncovering vital genealogical information such as your ancestor’s birth country, age, occupation, arrival date and port of entry.