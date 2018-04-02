Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

(+) Your Photos May Disappear

MyHeritage Adds New Scanner and Inbox Features in the Mobile App

MyHeritage Announces Easier Navigation in your DNA Match List

The Zello App Can Help Save Lives During Major Storms and Has Many Others Uses Also

Is It Time to Try a Newsreader?

California sues the Trump Administration over the Addition of Citizenship Question to the 2020 Census

Update: Tropy – A New App that Helps Create Order out of Research Disorder

Free Access to Fold3’s Civil War Collection, April 1–15

IGRS Launches Latest Update to its Early Irish Birth, Marriage & Death Indexes

New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of March 26, 2018

New Records Available To Search on Findmypast

Snapshot of Ireland a Century Ago: an Online Photographic Archive

NGS to Live Stream Ten Genealogy Lectures During the Family History Conference in May

Student Compiles Details About Greeneville and Greene Counties’ (Tennessee’s) Black History

IDG Introduces Their Newest IDG Academy Class: Beginning Genealogy – Starting Off Right

WWII Writing Course Announced

Call for Proposals Deadline Extended for NGS 2019 Family History Conference

What Your Cat’s DNA Can Tell You

It is the Second Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

