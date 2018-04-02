Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
(+) Your Photos May Disappear
MyHeritage Adds New Scanner and Inbox Features in the Mobile App
MyHeritage Announces Easier Navigation in your DNA Match List
The Zello App Can Help Save Lives During Major Storms and Has Many Others Uses Also
Is It Time to Try a Newsreader?
California sues the Trump Administration over the Addition of Citizenship Question to the 2020 Census
Update: Tropy – A New App that Helps Create Order out of Research Disorder
Free Access to Fold3’s Civil War Collection, April 1–15
IGRS Launches Latest Update to its Early Irish Birth, Marriage & Death Indexes
New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of March 26, 2018
New Records Available To Search on Findmypast
Snapshot of Ireland a Century Ago: an Online Photographic Archive
NGS to Live Stream Ten Genealogy Lectures During the Family History Conference in May
Student Compiles Details About Greeneville and Greene Counties’ (Tennessee’s) Black History
IDG Introduces Their Newest IDG Academy Class: Beginning Genealogy – Starting Off Right
WWII Writing Course Announced
Call for Proposals Deadline Extended for NGS 2019 Family History Conference
What Your Cat’s DNA Can Tell You
It is the Second Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
