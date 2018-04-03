Dating Website Matches You Based on your DNA

DNA Romance is a website that promises to match you with potential partners, based on your genes.

The theory is that your body produces chemical signals, as determined by your DNA. When a potential partner detects these signals (supposedly by smelling them), it creates ‘chemistry’—an innate sense of attraction that can’t be credited to your height, lack of debt, or physical abilities.

The web site advertises, “DNA Romance is an online platform for singles looking for genuine relationships based on chemistry and personality compatibility. We provide evidence-based matchmaking saving our customers time, money and frustration by matching them with Mr Right or Ms Right sooner.”

I am not sure I agree with this theory but it does make for interesting reading. I’ll let you decide for yourself how “scientific” this process is. An article by Kirsten Flint in the SciTech.org.au web site at http://bit.ly/2GvoRtN describes the service. The DNA Romance web site may be found at: https://www.dnaromance.com.