Illinois State Genealogical Society now Offers a Bicentennial Family Certificate

The following announcement was written by the Illinois State Genealogical Society:

ISGS is celebrating Illinois Bicentennial this year by offering a special certificate: Bicentennial Family Certificate. This will only be available in 2018! Thank you for spreading the word. Full press release below.

SPRINGFIELD, IL, March 30 , 2018 – The Illinois State Genealogical Society (ISGS) announces the introduction of the Illinois Bicentennial Family Certificate program, an official project of the Illinois Bicentennial celebration.

Available only during the Bicentennial year, the Illinois State Genealogical Society will issue Illinois Bicentennial Family Certificates to honor those who contributed to our state’s rich history to direct descendants of early pioneers who were living in Illinois in the year of Statehood (1818) and whose family has continued to be proud residents of our State for each generation since that time, with the applicant being a current resident of Illinois.

The Illinois Bicentennial Family Certificate program supports part of the Society’s purpose:

To stimulate an interest in the people who contributed to the establishment and development of the State of Illinois.

To seek, preserve, and make available all information pertaining to individuals, families, and groups who lived in Illinois, recognizing the events that affected them.

To inform people of the value of and the need for preserving family and local history for future generations.

Honor your Illinois ancestors and apply today. Visit the ISGS website at www.ilgensoc.org for more information, including the application and fees. Applications must be submitted to the Society by December 31, 2018.

About the Illinois State Genealogical Society: ISGS was founded in 1968 to stimulate a public interest in the people and families that contributed to the establishment and development of the State of Illinois. ISGS is a not-for-profit, nonsectarian, educational organization.