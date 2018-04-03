New Brunswick Opens Sealed Adoption Records For Those Who reached Age of Majority

The following announcement was posted to the IAJGS Public Records Access Alert mailing list:

The Canadian Province of New Brunswick has opened sealed adoption records to adult adoptees and birth parents. Effective April 1, 2018, adult adoptees and their birth parents may apply for access to the identifying information. Only adoptees that have reached the age of majority may obtain the records. In addition to the adult adoptees, the following may also access the records:

Birth parents of adoptees

Adult children of deceased adult adoptee; and

Adult children of a deceased birth parent whose child was placed for adoption.

There are records that span over 100 years.

To apply for this information, adult adoptees and birth parents must complete a form and submit it to Post Adoption Disclosure Services. The forms may be found at: https://tinyurl.com/yamg6nrr.

Original url:

http://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/departments/social_development/promos/adoption.html

Beginning May 2017, there was a period of time to allow birth parents and adoptees (18 years of age or older) to file a disclosure veto if they did not want their identifying information to be released. They may also choose to file a contact preference. This disclosure veto can only be placed on adoptions completed prior to April 1, 2018 after that date the contact preference can be filed regardless of when the adoption is completed. A disclosure veto may be removed at any time by the person who placed it and expires one year after the death of the person who it concerns. While a disclosure veto is in effect, the Department of Social Development will not release the identifying information to the person who requested it. A contact preference on file does not prevent the release of information.

For more information contact: postadoptionservices@gnb.ca

Prince Edward Island government is looking at the possibility of opening adoption. While British Columbia opened adoption records in 1995, thus far there does not appear to be any movement toward opening adoption records in either Nova Scotia or Quebec.

For information on adoption records by Canadian province see Origins Canada at:

https://www.originscanada.org/adoption-records/by-province/

Thank you to Gail Dever and her blog, Genealogy à la carte for sharing this information.