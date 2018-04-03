New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of April 2, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

SALT LAKE CITY, UT—Discover your ancestors in nearly 8 million new historical records from France this week on FamilySearch and more from Sweden, Austria, Montana, Pennsylvania, Luxembourg, and the Czech Republic. Search these new free records by clicking on the collection links below or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
France, Haute-Garonne, Toulouse, Civil Registration, 1792-1893 18,938 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sweden, Örebro Church Records, 1613-1918; index 1635-1860 16,364 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Montana, Flathead County Records, 1871-2007 71,357 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
BillionGraves Index 218,852 218,852 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
Find A Grave Index 718,134 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France, Dordogne, Church and Civil Registration, 1540-1896 7,890,349 0 New indexed records collection
Luxembourg, Civil Registration, 1796-1941 4,220 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ohio, County Naturalization Records, 1800-1977 158,537 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Pennsylvania, Eastern District Petitions for Naturalization, 1795-1931 211206 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Denmark, Copenhagen City, Civil Marriages, 1739-1964, Index 1877-1964 8967 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Czech Republic, Church Books, 1552-1981 18658 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Georgia, Houston County, Marriage Records, 1832-2015 119277 0 New indexed records collection
Austria, Upper Austria, Catholic Church Records, 1581-1919 3461 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.

Find and easily share this announcement online in the FamilySearch Newsroom.

About FamilySearch

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

