Caretakers are Restoring Life to Minnesota’s 5,876 Graveyards

· April 4, 2018 · Current Affairs, Preservation · No Comments

A database has identified 5,876 cemeteries across Minnesota, but the number is likely much larger — in areas adjacent to rural churches taken by development, or in overgrown woods, or long-forgotten in farm fields.

A bill in the Legislature would require local governments to take responsibility for abandoned cemeteries if a veteran is buried there. It also would establish an adopt-a-cemetery program similar to the one used for highways and require the state Historical Society to update its inventory of state cemeteries, abandoned cemeteries and burial grounds.

You can read the details in an article by Mark Brunswick in the Star Tribune web site at: http://strib.mn/2HaSair.

My thanks to newsletter reader Polly Walker for telling me about this story.

