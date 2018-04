We’re delighted to announce the addition of 27.1 million historical records to SuperSearch™, bringing the total number of records available to 8.96 billion.

Collection Description Number of Records Exclusive toMyHeritage Link to Search New York City Marriage License Index 1908-1972 This collection is an index to marriage licenses filed at the New York City Clerk Offices from the five boroughs from 1908 to 1972. The index contains the given names and surnames of both the bride and the groom, the date of the license application, and the license number. Images provided by Reclaim the Records. 6,631,396 new records added, bringing the total in this collection to 9,516,708 Not Exclusive Search collection now Denmark Church Records, 1813-1919 Records of births, baptisms, marriages, deaths, burials, and other records kept by the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Denmark. Church records are extremely important for Danish research as vital events of virtually every individual who lived in Denmark during the time period covered by this collection were recorded in these parish registers or church books (kirkebøger). 18,722,350 new records added Exclusive Search collection now Kentucky Newspapers, 1848-2009 This collection is a compendium of newspapers published in various cities and towns in the state of Kentucky from the 1840s until 2009. 1,375,951 pages in 19 newspaper titles Exclusive Search collection now West Virginia Newspapers, 1930-2009 This collection is a compendium of newspapers published in various cities and towns in the state of West Virginia from the 1930s until 2009. 371,161 pages in 18 newspaper titles Exclusive Search collection now

More detailed descriptions of the new collections added may be found at: https://blog.myheritage.com/2018/03/new-historical-records-added-in-march-2018/