TLC’s “Long Lost Family” Season 3 Premieres on Sunday, April 8

“Long Lost Family” is an American documentary television series. The show helps provide aid to individuals looking to be reunited with long-lost biological family members. The series has been renewed for a third season that is set to premiere on April 8, 2018.

The show is produced by Shed Media, the same company that produces the American version of “Who Do You Think You Are?” The series is co-sponsored by Ancestry.com, which provides family history research and DNA testing to help make discoveries possible. The television series is based on the original British program that began airing in 2011 and has so far distributed 7 seasons. An Australian version was broadcast for one season but then was canceled.

Quoting from TLC’s web site:

“Long Lost Family features the highly emotional and touching stories of people who have suffered a lifetime of separation and are yearning to be reunited with their birth parents or biological families.

Hosts Chris Jacobs and Lisa Joyner are both adoptees who have embarked on their own journeys to discover their biological families. Each episode follows the hosts as they investigate the stories of two individuals or families who have longed to resolve their lifelong searches.

‘Over the course of the series, we meet sisters desperate to trace their father who suddenly and mysteriously abandoned them when they were just 4 and 5 years old; a mother who as a teenager was pressured to relinquish her baby and has never recovered from the trauma; and a woman whose life was turned upside down when she suddenly discovered the man who raised her wasn’t actually her father.

‘The stakes are high: a successful investigation offers the promise of not just a heartwarming reunion but also a chance of redemption for people who have wrestled with emotional agony for years.

‘There is no simple path to find the missing loved ones. With tightly held family secrets in their way, the searchers have odds stacked against them. Lisa and Chris conduct painstaking searches through public records and utilize the latest DNA technology in their hunt for answers. But what they discover, and who they find, is anything but expected.”

You can learn more about “Long Lost Family” at http://bit.ly/2Gz9nF7.

Check your local television listings for the time that the TLC network will broadcast “Long Lost Family” in your area on April 8.