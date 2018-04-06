The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast:

There are over 8.6 million new records available to search this Findmypast Friday, including;

Over 6.7 million records – discover where your ancestors were living in a 1920 census substitute created from out exclusive collection of England & Wales electoral records. These newly indexed records can be searched by name, year, constituency, polling district and keyword.

Over 1.8 million records – Search this index of Canadian headstones to discover when and where your ancestor died. This collection has been obtained through CanadianHeadstones.com, presented by the Ontario Genealogical Society. Additional information about these records can be found on the source’s website.

Explore two fascinating publications – Parish Registers of Hove & Preston (1538-1812) and Parochial History of Chiddingly (1407-1847), to uncover baptisms, marriages, burials, memorial inscriptions, local histories and biographies of early figures from the county’s history.

Explore two fascinating publications – Historical Warwickshire, Its Legendary Lore, Traditionary Stories, and Romantic Episodes (published 1876) and History of Coventry (published 1870), and learn more about the history, legends and lore of William Shakespeare’s birth county.

Explore five publications – covering Beddington, Chipstead & Titsey, Gatton & Sanderstead, Richmond and Wimbledon. These compilations of parish registers date back to the mid-1500s and contain baptisms, marriages and burials from a variety of parishes across the county.

Explore seven publications – covering Bury St Edmunds, West Stow & Wordwell, Rushbrook, Ickworth, Denham and Chillesford. The collection includes Wills & Inventories, Hearth Tax returns and Parish records dating back to 1539.

Over 700 records – Explore a register of salaried officers working for the New South Wales Government Railways and Tramways (1856-1890) and a personnel register for Darling Harbour (1909-1932) to uncover details of your ancestor’s career on Australia’s railroads.

Over 1,514 Llanwenog monumental inscriptions 1768-1996 have been added to our collection of Cardiganshire Burials. The records will reveal a combination of your ancestors birth year, death date, burial date, burial location, residence, death place and relatives’ names.