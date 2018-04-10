Chicago Schoolhouse is being Built on Site of Estimated 38,000 Unmarked Graves

“Show me the manner in which a nation cares for its dead, and I will measure with mathematical exactness the tender mercies of its people, their respect for the laws of the land and their loyalty to high ideals.” – William Gladstone

A $70 million school is to be built on the grounds of a former Cook County Poor House where an estimated 38,000 people were buried in unmarked graves. Among the dead are residents who were too poor to afford funeral costs, unclaimed bodies and patients from the county’s insane asylum. Children, patients from an infirmary and a tuberculosis hospital, victims of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 and Civil War veterans were laid to rest in what is known as the Dunning grounds, a 320-acre stretch on the city’s Northwest Side.

“I’m sure they’re gonna be on top of some graves, but this is progress,” Chicago Alderman Nicholas Sposato said. “It’s an economic boom for the community.”

You can read the details in an article by Nereida Moreno in the Chicago Tribune at: https://trib.in/2v50Sw6.

My thanks to newsletter reader Barry Fleig for telling me this sad news.