New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of April 9, 2018

The following announcement was written by Family Search:
Discover your ancestors on FamilySearch this week in over 2.5 million new church and civil records from Brittany, France and more from Peru, Ecuador, Sweden, Germany, Chile, the Netherlands, and the Ukraine. Search these new free records by clicking on the collection links below or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|
Collection
|
Indexed Records
|
Digital Images
|
Comments
|
28,552
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
1,546
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
85,184
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Sweden, Stockholm City Archives, Index to Church Records, 1546-1927
|
51,189
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Germany, Rhineland, Diocese of Trier, Catholic Church Records, 1704-1957
|
817,226
|
0
|
New indexed records collection
|
89,573
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
359,844
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Sweden, Östergötland Church Records, 1555-1911; index 1616-1860
|
27,789
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
204,540
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
2,427,746
|
0
|
New indexed records collection
|
Ukraine, Western Ukraine Catholic Church Book Duplicates, 1600-1937
|
8,3601
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
