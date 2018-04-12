Introducing The Newark Public Library Digital Archive

The Newark, New Jersey, has greatly expanded the My Newark Story The collection now includes more than 50 collections and 23,000 digitized items available online related to African American, Latino and Newark history. These include photographs, city directories, documents, objects, newspapers, documents, maps and more.

Highlights include thousands of photos of Newark Public Schools, the Samuel Berg collection of Newark Street photos, Newark maps and atlases, Newark area newspapers (including the Newark Herald, City News, and La Tribuna!) and much more.

Collections include items from the Library’s archives on figures like Gus Heningburg, Maria Vizcarrondo , Kenneth Gibson, Tiny Prince, & Hilda Hidalgo. There are items from the library collections on community groups including ASPIRA, the Essex County Urban League, the Ironbound Community Corporation and the Puerto Rican Educator’s Association.

Check out the archive now at http://digital.npl.org.