How can I Store my Digital Photos Forever?

Sure, it is easy to create digital photographs with today’s smartphones and digital cameras. But how do you keep them forever so that future generations may view them?

Actually, the process is simple and is well described in an article by Jack Schofield in The Guardian web site at http://bit.ly/2EGtWJL.

Schofield writes:

“People lose their most important photos every day when hard drives fail, when smartphones and laptops are stolen, when online services shut down, and when natural disasters strike. Fires, floods and earthquakes can also destroy digital records.

“To be really safe, you should have more than one copy of each photo, stored in more than one way in more than one place.”

You can read the full article at: http://bit.ly/2EGtWJL.